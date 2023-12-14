Early reactions to Rebel Moon Part 1 praise Zack Snyder's film as "visually stunning," with netizens expressing eagerness to watch Part Two. The star-studded cast, including Charlie Hunnam, Djimon Hounsou, Doona Bae, Staz Nair, E. Duffy, and the legendary Anthony Hopkins, has been lauded for bringing the characters to life in this American sci-fi action fantasy. Rebel Moon Teaser: Sofia Boutella – Zack Snyder’s Netflix Film Promises To Be an Epic Sci-Fi; Check Out Release Dates of Part One – A Child of Fire and Part Two – The Scargiver (Watch Video).

Rebel Moon Part 1 Early Reactions

Epic Visuals, Exhilarating Storyline

Well it’s finally here the #RebelMoon review; Visuals? Well it’s Zack Snyder, “need I say more” 🤩 the visuals of this movie are beyond epic the storytelling is exhilarating! This movie is a thrill ride from start to finish giving you a great anticipation for it’s sequel 🤩 pic.twitter.com/F0IafRShTf — CINEHOUSE 🤩 (@itscinehouse) December 14, 2023

Tribute To Star Wars

#RebelMoon is Zack Snyder's fun, loving tribute to the likes of Star Wars, LOTR, Seven Samurai, Gladiator, etc. It looks, sounds & plays great, & even though it takes some time to take off, it will def have you on board for Part 2. Cool setup & worldbulding; lots of potential. pic.twitter.com/UeVQkLLvBf — Fico Cangiano (@FicoCangiano) December 14, 2023

Visually Stunning!

#RebelMoon is a visually stunning sci-fi adventure! The cast is phenomenal with epic action. Zack Snyder gets to fully explore a new world all his own. Can’t wait for Part 2! pic.twitter.com/6plXK1dFza — Caitlin Tyrrell (@caitlin_tyrrell) December 14, 2023

Insane!

Rebel Moon is insane. As Zack Snyder as it gets. I need more. Director's cut and part 2. #RebelMoonpic.twitter.com/PnkIkX1BE2 — ☕Stephen M. Colbert (@smcolbert) December 14, 2023

Entertaining and Theatre-Worthy

#rebelmoon owes a lot to Star Wars and a ton to The Magnificent Seven, but it’s also way more entertaining than anything Lucasfilm has put out in awhile. Netflix could have made a mint with this in theaters given how weak a line up of tentpoles we have in theaters this Christmas. — JoBlo.com (@joblocom) December 14, 2023

Epic Action

Rebel Moon Part One: A Child Of Fire is filled to the brim with stunning visuals and epic action sequences. Zack Snyder builds a Sci-Fi world that could easily have infinite stories being told about it. Ends on a massive cliffhanger while setting up for Part Two! #REBELMOON pic.twitter.com/6mSRBbT8JH — Tessa Smith - Mama's Geeky (@MamasGeeky) December 14, 2023

Definitely A Stand Out

Yet again @ZackSnyder shows why he is one of the best visionary directors! The worlds, the creators, set design, & general other worldly spectacle is definitely a standout! And we already know he can shot amazing action, I’m very intrigued to see where Part Two goes. #RebelMoon — Samuel Leggett Jr (@SuperSel0320) December 14, 2023

Big On Style

I wanted to love #RebelMoon and *parts* of it I did, especially the end. It spends so much time assembling the team so getting to know the characters more in the extended cut will probably enhance it. It’s big on style but the ambitious story could’ve been better delivered. pic.twitter.com/e8LrzMaz3e — BD (@BrandonDavisBD) December 14, 2023

Want Director's Cut

I loved the action in #RebelMoon and this brilliant international cast, but I wish we spent more time with the rebel recruits. Zack Snyder’s director’s cut is the version I want. pic.twitter.com/EfjkAGypRq — Joseph Deckelmeier (@joedeckelmeier) December 14, 2023

Watch Rebel Moon Part 1 Trailer

