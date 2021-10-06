Popular TV actor and former MP Arvind Trivedi passed away in Mumbai on October 5. The 82-year-old veteran actor was not keeping and breathed his last due to a heart attack and multiple organ failure. As soon as this news broke online, many celebs mourned the loss of the actor. FYI, the deceased was popularly known for playing Raavan in Ramayan. Check out a few celeb reactions to the news below. Arvind Trivedi Dies at 82; Veteran Actor Was Popularly Known for Playing Raavan in Ramanand Sagar’s Ramayan.

Sunil Lahri 

Arun Govil 

Dipika Chikhlia

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dipika (@dipikachikhliatopiwala)

Ashoke Pandit 

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)