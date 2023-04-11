Former Bigg Boss winner Rubina Dilaik is a no-nonsense girl who always speaks her mind. Now, talking on the same lines, the TV star took to her Twitter and dropped a warning for fans urging them not to use her pics or reels to promote 'betting apps'. The actress mentioned that it goes against her 'principles'. Marjaneya Song Out! Rubina Dilaik and Abhinav Shukla’s Chemistry Looks Cute in This Neha Kakkar Track (Watch Video).

Rubina Dilaik Warns Fans:

I have noticed some of my fan clubs on Instagram are promoting Betting Apps via my reels and pictures! I have certain principles in my life , If I don’t encourage some practices , do NOT promote them on my behalf 🙏🏼 — Rubina Dilaik (@RubiDilaik) April 11, 2023

