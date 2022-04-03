Bigg Boss 15 runner-up Pratik Sehajpal has collaborated with singer Akasa Singh for a music video titled "Saamna". The makers today (April 3) shared a glimpse from the track which features the duo flashing sizzling chemistry. We also get to see the two almost kissing each other in the clip. This one looks fab! Bigg Boss 15’s Pratik Sehajpal and Niti Taylor Team Up for a Project (View Viral Pic).

