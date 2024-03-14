The makers of the upcoming comedy film Madgaon Express starring Divyenndu, Pratik Gandhi, Avinash Tiwary, and Nora Fatehi have released another song from the movie titled "Not Funny". The song featuring Divyendu, Avinash Tiwary and Nora Fatehi is sung by Shaarib and Akasa Singh and composed by Shaarib and Toshi. The vibrant track adds more excitement among fans surrounding the film as they await for more updates. Madgaon Express is written and directed by Kunal Kemmu and produced by Excel Entertainment. The movie will be released in the theatres on March 22. Madgaon Express Song ‘Baby Bring It On’: Nora Fatehi, Divyenndu, and Pratik Gandhi Set the Stage on Fire With Their Electrifying Dance Moves (Watch Video).

Watch “Not Funny” Song Here:

