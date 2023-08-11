Bigg Boss 15 buddies Pratik Sehajpal, Simba Nagpal, Rajiv Adatia, Akshara Singh and Nishant Bhat were seen chilling with each other recently. It was Rajiv, who took to Instagram, and posted pics from their reunion dinner. In the photos, the Bigg Boss stars pose happily for the cam. Indeed, it's nice to see these celebs still in touch, strengthening their bonds. Check out the clicks below. Bigg Boss OTT 2: Jiya Shankar Gets Evicted in Mid-Week Elimination Ahead of Finale (Watch Video).

Bigg Boss 15 Celebs Reunite:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Rajiv Adatia (@rajivadatia)

