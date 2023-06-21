The first episode of Secret Invasion has left many speechless as the debut of the new Marvel series packed in a major moment. The episode features the return of Samuel L Jackson's Nick Fury as he is back on Earth and investigating the Skrull takeover, however the episode ends on a "heartbreaking" note as it features the death of Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders). Reacting to the death online, fans definitely are sad. Secret Invasion Review: Samuel L Jackson Impresses in Marvel's Geo-Political Thriller With an Intriguing Edge (LatestLY Exclusive).

Didn't Deserve it At All...

secret invasion spoilers #SecretInvasion - - - - - this is so sick and twisted maria hill didn’t deserve to die like this 😭 pic.twitter.com/NBufyn0yab — ⧗ (@waltersndanvers) June 21, 2023

Live-Reaction of Every Marvel Fan...

They Certainly Did...

#SecretInvasion they BROUGHT MARIA HILL BACK only to kill her in the first episode???? pic.twitter.com/65WSzho85y — chris (@chrisdadeviant) June 21, 2023

Denial is the First Stage...

#SecretInvasion SPOILERS I won’t believe that Maria Hill is dead until the entire season is over pic.twitter.com/ZPszUsTyqi — Prince Zuko (@firelrd_zuko) June 21, 2023

Let the Guessing Game Begin...

#SecretInvasion me trying to keep track of who’s a skrull and who’s not pic.twitter.com/NApkQTI7fD — mar🎸 SECRET INVASION ERA (@spectrslove) June 21, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)