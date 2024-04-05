Ranbir Kapoor, along with his mother Neetu Kapoor and sister Riddhima Kapoor Sahni, graced the first episode of the Kapil Sharma-hosted show, The Great Indian Kapil Show, currently streaming on Netflix. During the show, the actor made some intriguing revelations, one of which was “I don’t want to shoot movies”. Well, RK fans needn’t be shocked. The Kapoor lad didn’t mean he isn’t interested in doing films anymore; rather, all Ranbir intended was that he wants to spend all his time with his bundle of love, baby Raha. While discussing how things changed for him after his daughter’s birth, Ranbir said, “I don’t feel like doing anything else”. Check out the full video below. Did You Know Salman Khan Took Over As Bartender at Riddhima Kapoor’s Wedding? Neetu Kapoor Shares the Hilarious Story on The Great Indian Kapil Show (Watch Video).

Ranbir Kapoor On The Great Indian Kapil Show

