It looks fans are left disappointed by episode six of Secret Invasion as many are taking an issue with its "rushed" ending. Criticising the length of the finale, many are asking for Marvel to change the six-episode format with the CGI being complained about as well. It looks like the show didn't live up to the mark for Marvel fans. Here are some of the reactions to the episode. Secret Invasion Episode 4: Fans Shocked by Rhodey's HUGE Revelation in Samuel L Jackson's Marvel Series, React to the Another MAJOR Death.

Wasted Cast...

imagine having this cast only for only the writers/directors to fumble it this badly 💀💀 #SecretInvasion pic.twitter.com/JozI12tkLX — chris (@chrisdadeviant) July 26, 2023

She-Hulk Was Ahead of the Game...

The #SecretInvasion finale basically ended up being what the She-Hulk finale was making fun of💀 pic.twitter.com/etIdQJVH2z — Mania💫(Barbie Era) (@NovaMania17) July 26, 2023

Rushed Ending...

#SecretInvasion finale was 38 mins…no post credits scene… rushed ending… pic.twitter.com/ANK4pOMLMG — ϟ Kevin (@wiccanssock) July 26, 2023

Worst Episode...

#SecretInvasion That finale was probably the worst episode of the series are you kidding me it was 30 F***ing mins and so many questions is still unanswered and the final battle and cgi felt like something off YouTube or TikTok fan battle WTF MARVEL WHATS GOING ON ?????????? #MCU pic.twitter.com/vlnznnrQ64 — z-Void (@jakeio21) July 26, 2023

Last Straw...

Marvel Studios this was my LAST straw with the six episode CR*P #SecretInvasion pic.twitter.com/NBqWfp7hKm — fandom crunch has watched: To Be Determined (@FandomCrunch) July 26, 2023

