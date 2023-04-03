A new trailer for Secret Invasion has dropped and it promises a spy thriller adventure the likes of which we have never seen in the MCU before. Seeing the return of Samuel L Jackson's Nick Fury to Earth as the Skrulls start infiltrating the planet once more, the series will also star Ben Mendelsohn, Emilia Clarke, Olivia Colman, Cobie Smulders, Kingsley Ben-Adir and more. Secret Invasion premieres on Disney+ on June 21, 2023. Secret Invasion: Samuel L Jackson's Marvel Disney+ Series to Premiere on June 21 - Reports.

Watch the Trailer for Secret Invasion:

