Apple has introduced its Apple TV Plus app on the Android platform. Apple TV and Apple TV Plus are both applications now available on Android that offer users streaming subscriptions and MLS Season Pass content. Android users can download this app by going to the Google Play Store and typing "Apple TV". Apple offers a 7-day free trial to interested users before signing up. Apple Launch Week 2025: iPhone SE 4, MacBook Air, iPad Air and More Expected To Arrive This Week With Upgraded Specifications and Features.

Apple Launched Apple TV, Apple TV+ on Android Platform

