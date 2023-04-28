Bigg Boss 16 fame Shalin Bhanot has bought a new car. In a video shared by paparazzi on Insta, the Bekaboo star can be seen all excited after purchasing his dream car in colour red. While interacting with the media, the BB16 star confessed that it was his dream of buying a red car from past 10 years, and finally it's fulfilled. Bekaboo: First Promo of Shalin Bhanot and Eisha Singh's Colors TV Show Out! (Watch Video).

Shalin Bhanot Buys New Four-Wheeler:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

