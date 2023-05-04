Shalin Bhanot, who recently bought his dream red car, injured himself on sets of his supernatural show, Bekaaboo. The actor took to Instagram stories and shared a video of the accident in which he can be seen performing an aerial stunt. In the clip, he could be seen getting pushed against the wall due to his harness. However, despite injury, he didn't stop the shoot and continued working. Shalin Bhanot Buys His Dream Red Car; Bigg Boss 16 Hunk Can't Keep Calm With His New Purchase (Watch Video).

Shalin Bhanot Gets Injured On Sets:

