With the second episode of She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, Marvel has dropped another big hint towards Mutants in the MCU after Ms Marvel. The new outing featured a newspaper which said "man fights with metal claws in bar brawl." Metal claws will surely ring a bell for many as Wolverine is the only character who fits the description. She-Hulk Attorney at Law Episode 2 Review: Here’s How Netizens Reacted to the New EP of Tatiana Maslany’s Disney+ Marvel Show.

Check Out the Tweet:

Wolverine Easter egg in #SheHulk 👀 “Man fights with metal claws in bar brawl” ❌ pic.twitter.com/kKx7jlAm41 — Culture Crave 🍿 (@CultureCrave) August 25, 2022

