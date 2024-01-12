Actress Shehnaaz Gill showcases her versatile style in various attires. Recently, she shared pictures in a vibrant green kurta set adorned with colourful embroideries, radiating a regal allure. Designed by Abu Jani Sandeep Khosla, the outfit transforms Shehnaaz into a princess. With pink bangles and flowing hair, she completes her look with utmost simplicity and style. Her post caption reads, "Positive Vibes only!!! ♥️💚💚." Shehnaaz Gill Shares Adorable Moment With Grandparents and Brother (View Pic).

Shehnaaz Gill's Instagram Post

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shehnaaz Gill (@shehnaazgill)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)