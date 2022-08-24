Bigg Boss breakout Shehnaaz Gill has treated fans with Kabir Singh's song 'Kaise Hua' from Vishal Mishra in her beautiful voice. Sharing the video she tagged the singer and expressed gratitude for this lovely number. Shehnaaz Gill Says ‘Media Fizool Bolti Hai’ on Rumours of Dating Raghav Juyal (Watch Viral Video).

Shehnaaz Gill Sings Kaise Hua

