What better way to celebrate May the Fourth than check out the upcoming new season of Star Wars: Visions. Confirmed to release on May 4, the first trailer for the series dropped during Star Wars: Celebration and offered a brand new look at the upcoming shorts from celebrated studios like Aardman, Trigger Fish and India's own 88 Pictures. It certainly looks to be more diverse than the first season in its animation style. Star Wars Celebration 2023: From Andor Season 2 to Daisy Ridley Returning as Rey, Ranking the 7 Biggest Announcements and Reveals From the Event!

Watch the Trailer:

