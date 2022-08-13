Stranger Things 5 is apparently going to focus more on the original set of characters and won't be featuring many new ones. After the introductions of Eddie Munson and Bob, and also killing them, it looks like the Duffer Brothers are all set to pull the brakes on introducing new ones as they are trying their best to resist adding them. Stranger Things Season 5 to Take Place Entirely in Hawkins Confirm Duffer Brothers, Will Feature Series' Original Pairings.

Check Out The Tweet:

Matt Duffer says “we love introducing new characters. We’re doing our best to resist doing it for #StrangerThings Season 5. We’re trying not to do that so we can focus on the OG characters.” (Source: https://t.co/BSysD7yZGu) pic.twitter.com/qV0vXhRcCn — DiscussingFilm (@DiscussingFilm) August 12, 2022

