TV couple Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma finally made their first public appearance after their recent wedding. Surbhi looked gorgeous in a traditional yellow outfit, while Karan wore a white kurta with blue jeans. The two were seen walking closely as they exited the airport. The duo was also seen distributing sweets to the paparazzi, who were present to click their photos. For the unversed, the Ishqbaaz actress got married to her longtime beau, Karan Sharma, after knowing him for 13 years. The two tied the knot on March 2 in an intimate ceremony in Jaipur. Surbhi Chandna Croons to ‘Kahani Suno’ As She Walks Towards Karan Sharma in Heartwarming Wedding Video.

Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma's First Public Appearance After Their Wedding

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

