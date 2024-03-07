Surbhi Chandna and Karan Sharma married on March 2, 2024, in the presence of their close friends and family members in Jaipur. On Thursday, Surbhi shared her beautiful wedding video, which shows her walking towards Karan while singing Kaifi Khalil's song Kahani Suno. The wedding video is all things love and happiness. Surbhi wrote in the caption, 'His lyrics, my voice, This lovely music is the product of our love story. His faith in me gave me the confidence to sing, as I approached him carrying lifelong memories.' Surbhi Chandna Marries Karan Sharma! Video From Ishqbaaz Actress’ Jaipur Wedding Ceremony Goes Viral – WATCH.

Surbhi Chandna-Karan Sharma's Wedding Video Is All About Love

