Ted Lasso Season 3 officially has a premiere date at Apple Tv+. The critically-acclaimed sports comedy will return on March 15, 2023. Season three will see AFC Richmond take on West Ham United in the league, in a coach face-off of Ted and Nate. The release date news was dropped alongside a new teaser trailer on Valentines Day, which sees cast members crafting their own version of the iconic Believe sign. Emmys 2022: Ted Lasso Wins Outstanding Comedy Series For the Second Consecutive Year at the 74th Primetime Emmy Awards.

Check The Teaser Trailer of Ted Lasso Here:

