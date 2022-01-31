Tejasswi Prakash won the Bigg Boss 15 title earlier on January 30. Now, Tejasswi was spotted with boyfriend Karan Kundrra, and the duo looks very happy and beautiful together. The couple was spotted in Andheri, Mumbai. Tejasswi can be seen wearing a pink skirt and top, whereas Karan kept it simple with a stylish white hoodie.

Check It Out:

Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

TejRan

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

