JioCinema recently unveiled a new promo for Temptation Island India, featuring actress Tejasswi Prakash, who joins her boyfriend Karan Kundrra, the current host of the show. Several pics from the promo quickly went viral, capturing the couple in affectionate moments, including eye contact, a cheek kiss, and a shared lip lock. Tejasswi, adorned in a stunning red gown, exuded elegance, while Karan emanated gentlemanly vibes in a stylish jacket and trousers. Tejasswi Prakash's Saree Looks That You Can Try For the Upcoming Festive Season!

Karan Kundrra Kisses Tejasswi Prakash In Temptation Island India

