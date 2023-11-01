Temptation Island featuring Mouni Roy and Karan Kundrra is set to captivate audiences. The reality show will be available on Jio Cinema, commencing its airing on November 3, 2023, at 8 pm. This romantic, relationship-based series is anticipated to enthrall viewers with its twists and turns. Fans eagerly await the online release, seeking an insightful and intriguing glimpse into the challenges faced by couples in tempting situations. Temptation Island India: Bigg Boss OTT 2 Winner Elvish Yadav Joins Mouni Roy-Karan Kundrra Hosted Reality TV Show!

See Temptation Island Promo Here:

Mausam ka tapmaan badh jayega jab Zahrah Khan introduce karegi hot tempters at the Grand Premiere of #TemptationIslandIndia. ❤️‍🔥 Don't miss this dhamakedaar episode streaming free on 3 Nov, 8pm onwards, only on #JioCinema. pic.twitter.com/pT2xMl83fi — JioCinema (@JioCinema) November 1, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)