Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner Elvish Yadav has confirmed his participation in an exciting announcement in one of his vlogs, revealing his upcoming role in Temptation Island India. Speaking about his participation, Elvish said: "I am very excited to be a part of Temptation Island India. I like how honest this show is." Temptation Island India: Mouni Roy Looks Sizzling Hot in a Shiny Black Bikini and Sarong Skirt in New Promo Video; Dating Reality Show To Start Streaming From November 3.

"When you’re in a relationship, sometimes you need to be sure about how strong your connection is and if you can trust your partner. This show helps you do that, so you can see if your partner is really the right one for you. It’s like a clear way to figure out your relationship." Temptation Island India is all set to premiere on November 3 on JioCinema. Temptation Island: Karan Kundrra Joins Mouni Roy As the Host of the Dating Reality Show.

The Indian adaptation of the youth-based show puts romantic relationships to the ultimate test where couples voluntarily separate and live on separate sides of a tropical paradise, while singles of the opposite gender tempt them to explore new connections. The Indian version also features the charismatic Karan Kundrra as the host and the sensational Mouni Roy as the ‘Queen of Hearts'. Produced by Banijay Asia, 'Temptation Island India’ will be streaming for free on JioCinema.