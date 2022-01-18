Netflix slowly is developing a great library for animated shows based on hit video games. This time, they have The Cuphead! Show premiering next month. The series will follow the misadventures of Cuphead and his brother Mugman. The Cuphead Show! premieres on February 18, 2022.

Watch The Trailer:

