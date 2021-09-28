The Harder They Fall trailer is out! The action-packed western drama is about when an outlaw discovers his enemy is being released from prison and then he reunites his gang to seek revenge in the Western. The thrill ride of the movie injects New Blood into the Old West. The film will drop on Netflix on November 3, also it will have it's world premiere at the BFI London Film Festival on October 6.

Watch The Harder They Fall Trailer Below:

