Episode two of The Idol has certainly made an impression on folks, not the good kind, but it definitely did leave an impression on them. However, the most controversial aspect of the recent episode actually had to do with The Weeknd, who is being trolled online for his performance as Tedros in the series. With many uncomfortable with his "creepy" persona on the series, here are some of the tweets reacting to him. The Idol Episode 1 Review: Lily-Rose Depp, The Weeknd's 'Bizarre' Max Drama Series Has Netizens Disappointed, Criticise Sam Levinson's Writing.

A Wattpad Character...

Why is he sex talking like a wattpad character, Jesus Christ it’s so over #theidol pic.twitter.com/2aHl4aM7Ya — Karma🌹Everyone’s Favorite Dumbass🍭 (@MagnoliaInMay) June 12, 2023

Cringe-Worthy...

me when the weeknd started talking in that bedroom sex scene #THEIDOL pic.twitter.com/OskSsabFOj — cas (@Mystopian) June 12, 2023

Trying Way too Hard...

the weeknd is working his ASS off trying to be sexy in this ep #TheIdol pic.twitter.com/zxIefPcq2W — jesse 🪩 (@jessetd93) June 12, 2023

No One Got it Honestly...

I truly don’t know/understand what I just watched The Weeknd do on #TheIdolHBO but I’ll guess I’ll be back next week pic.twitter.com/dD6DHjYVs9 — RLC (@TRAPPLATINUM) June 12, 2023

We Definitely Won't...

I will never see the weeknd the same after this #theidol pic.twitter.com/m2kTrDLDJw — Melissa (@melissaxperez_) June 12, 2023

