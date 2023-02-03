Sidharth Sagar has denied reports of quitting The Kapil Sharma Show. The comedian told Indian Express, "aisa kuch nahi hai (There’s nothing like this). It’s all fake news," FYI, earlier a report claimed that Sidharth has said goodbye to the show due to monetary differences with the makers. However, now the cat's out of the bag. The Kapil Sharma Show: Sidharth Sagar Quits TKSS Over Pay Dispute With Producers of the Show – Reports.

Sidharth Sagar on Leaving TKSS:

As per recent news reports, Sidharth Sagar was said to have parted ways with Kapil Sharma owing to monetary disagreement.https://t.co/nEOq79ByOQ — Indian Express Entertainment (@ieEntertainment) February 2, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)