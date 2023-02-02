Sidharth Sagar who has entertained the audience with characters such as Selfie Mausi, Ustaad Gharchordas, Sagar Pagletu on The Kapil Sharma Show (TKSS) has reportedly quit the show. As per a report in ETimes, Sidharth decided to leave TKSS over pay dispute with the producers of the show who didn’t agree to hike his remuneration. The Kapil Sharma Show: Ranveer Singh Mighty Impressed with Comedian Sidharth Sagar After His ‘Funveer Singh’ Act.

Sidharth Sagar Quits The Kapil Sharma Show

