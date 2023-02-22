In episode six of The Last of Us, while Joel and Ellie traverse through a snowy bridge, you can briefly see the production crew of the show make an appearance. In a wide shot, they are quite visible on the bottom left of the screen, which makes it all the more hilarious because this is the second time a production member has accidentally made a cameo appearance in a Pedro Pascal series - the first being The Mandalorian. This is also a second for HBO too, as a Starbucks cup accidentally made its way onto set during a scene in Game of Thrones, which was later then digitally removed. The Last of Us Episode 6: Fans Laud the Recreation of the Iconic Joel and Ellie Scene From the Game, Praise Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey's Performance!

Check Out the Production Crew Making an Appearance in The Last of Us:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by IGN (@igndotcom)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)