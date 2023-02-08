After featuring Linda Ronstadt's classic "Long Long Time" in episode three of The Last of Us that surely brought out the waterworks from eyes, the song has definitely seen a rise in popularity. Now Gabriel Luna, who plays Tommy in the series, has given us his own take on the song as the actor took to his socials to upload a cover of it which is just a treat to listen to. The Last of Us Episode 3 Song 'Long Long Time': From the Artist to the Lyrics, Know More About the Linda Ronstadt Track Played by Nick Offerman in Pedro Pascal's HBO Series.

Check Out Gabriel Luna Singing "Long Long Time":

Sma has had this song on repeat since Episode 3 so I learned it for her. @TheLastofUsHBO #LindaRonstadt #LongLongTime pic.twitter.com/nGy48nfnrx — Gabriel Luna (@IamGabrielLuna) February 7, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)