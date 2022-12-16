The official trailer of The Legend of Vox Machina Season 2 is finally out and it looks badass. In the video, we get to see, Vox Machina saving the world from a sinister group of dragons known as the Chroma Conclave. The animated film will be streaming on Amazon Prime Video from January 20, 2023. Barbie Teaser: Margot Robbie, Ryan Gosling's Film Spoofs '2001 a Space Odyssey' in This First Look! (Watch Video).

Watch The Legend of Vox Machina S2 Trailer:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)