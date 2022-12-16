The first teaser for Barbie has dropped, and it opens up with a hilarious spoof of Stanley Kubrick's 2001: A Space Odyssey. Featuring new looks at Margot Robbie's Barbie, and also different versions of Ken played by Ryan Gosling and Simu Liu, this sure looks like a treat. Directed by Greta Gerwig, the film releases in theatres on July 21, 2023. Barbie: Ryan Gosling Says Margot Robbie's Film 'Is Not What You Think It Is'.

Watch the Trailer:

