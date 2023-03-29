Episode five of The Mandalorian Season Three just increased many of the connections the show has had to Star Wars: Rebels. Featuring Zeb from the animated series, fans are geeking out over his return in a short cameo at the beginning of the episode. Fans are also shocked by the twist in the episode that Moff Gideon escaped from captivity and was somehow taken away by the Mandalorians. The Mandalorian Season 3 Premiere: Impressed Fans of Pedro Pascal's Star Wars Series Spot Easters Eggs of Babu Frik and Purrgil.

It Is Him!

Mandalorian spoilers - - - - - - - - THE CREDITS CONFIRM THAT IT'S ZEB GARAZEB ORRELIOS IS IN THE MANDALORIAN!!!!! #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/kphSoacjSU — Kelly (@kellswheeliebin) March 29, 2023

Rebels Fans Having the Time of Their Lives!

#TheMandalorian spoilers - - - - - i’m lightheaded first the purrgils and now zeb,, rebel fans are finally winning pic.twitter.com/1BimvxXict — amanda (@K3NOBIS) March 29, 2023

All of Us in the Moment!

The Implications Will be Crazy!

#themandalorian spoilers . . . . . . no cause knowing moff gideon, he probably purposely left beskar behind to blame the mandalorians for this kidnapping. not only is this gonna be a problem but carson is gonna loose Din’s trust 😟pic.twitter.com/25KMf2yKFy — kíra 𓆩♡𓆪 mando spoilers (@iCLANOF2) March 29, 2023

Hopefully Not the Main Clan...

#themandalorian spoilers . . . . NOW WHICH MANDALORIAN GROUP KIDNAPPED MOFF GIDEON ??? pic.twitter.com/ZKjabYaHRH — kíra 𓆩♡𓆪 mando spoilers (@iCLANOF2) March 29, 2023

The Conspiracies Run Deep...

mandalorians took moff gideon?! or was it planted to frame mandalorian and have revenge? #TheMandalorian pic.twitter.com/FuTJV28LlM — pj (@loonylunes) March 29, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)