After an almost two-year hiatus, The Mandalorian Season Three is finally out. Bringing back Din Djarin and Grogu onto the small screen, season three of the series picks up right after the ending of The Book of Boba Fett, and it looks like fans are love the return of their favourite bounty hunter. Spotting easter eggs like Babu Frik and Purrgil as well, fans are excited to see what comes next. Here are just some of the reactions. The Mandalorian Season 3 Streaming Date and Time: How to Watch Pedro Pascal's Star Wars Disney+ Series Online.

Definitely Hits That Sweet Spot...

#TheMandalorian just reminded me why I love Star Wars — 3freel (@3freel) March 1, 2023

Babu Frik is Here!

Purrgil is Here Too!

#themandalorian spoilers - - - - - - PURRGIL ARE BACK IN MY STAR WARS EZRA BRIDGER COME HOME pic.twitter.com/pTg9r2Kpqs — kj/sol ☾🍓 (@rainsofkamino) March 1, 2023

Love Them!

#TheMandalorian spoilers . . . im crying rn i love them so much pic.twitter.com/5rdp89Xpxb — ❤️‍🔥 (@JOELSMILLRR) March 1, 2023

That She Definitely Did!

#TheMandalorian . . . . bo katan did nothing but sit there but she was SLAYINGGGG — mac → SWCL 🫐🫀💥 ESB novelization 📖 (@ardokranch) March 1, 2023

The Return of the King!

Din and Grogu's Dynamic Was Definitely a Highligh!

#TheMandalorian SPOILERS - - - - - “sorry about that, he’s young” HE IS SUCH A DAD pic.twitter.com/65RpO1Bgjo — tony | MANDO + TBB SPOILERS (@KENOBlDJARlN) March 1, 2023

