At TUDUM 2022, Netflix unveiled the full trailer of The Watcher, a series that stars Naomi Watts and Bobby Cannavale in the lead. Both the stars play Hancocks, a married couple who moves to a suburban house with their kids, and begins to realise that they are being watched and stalked by a mysterious, unseen stranger. Heart of Stone First Look Out at Tudum 2022! Gal Gadot, Alia Bhatt and Jamie Dornan’s Netflix Spy Thriller Is Excitingly Action-Packed.

Watch the Trailer:

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)