TV star Tina Datta has finally answered why she was missing from Bigg Boss 16 success parties. Replying to a fan's query, the actress revealed that she was shooting in Delhi and so skipped the bash in Mumbai. For the unaware, Tina not attending BB parties raised many eyebrows where a few claimed that she ditched them because of Farah Khan and Shalin Bhanot's presence. However, now we know the real reason, right? Is Soundarya Sharma Dating Bigg Boss 16 Co-Contestant Sajid Khan? Actress Reveals the Truth.

Tina Datta Insta Story:

Tina Datta Instagram

