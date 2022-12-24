Tunisha Sharma is no more. As per ANI, the popular TV actress has died by suicide. She was 20. Reportedly, she hanged herself in makeup room of Sheezan Khan who is the lead actor of Ali Baba: Dastaan-E-Kabul. Tunisha also starred in serials namely Bharat Ka Veer Putra – Maharana Pratap, Chakravartin Ashoka Samrat, Gabbar Poonchwala and more. Rajeeta Kocchar Dies at 70 Due to Renal Failure; TV Actress Was Known for Her Roles in Kahaani Ghar Ghar Kii, Qubool Hai Among Others.

RIP Tunisha Sharma:

Maharashtra | TV actress Tunisha Sharma committed suicide by hanging herself on the set of a TV serial. She was taken to a hospital where she was declared brought dead: Waliv Police — ANI (@ANI) December 24, 2022

