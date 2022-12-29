Tunisha Sharma’s death has come has a shock to the industry. Her boyfriend, Sheezan Khan has been arrested on charges of abetting her suicide. Now, there is a video doing the rounds where Sheezan is seen jamming for Tunisha. Tunisha Sharma Death Case: Actress Started Wearing Hijab After Meeting Sheezan Khan, Claims Her Uncle.

Take A Look:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bindass Harman (@bindassharman)

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)