TVF's Aspirants got a lot of appreciation since it hit the internet and now it has also courted controversy. Dark Horse author Nilotpal Mrinal has alleged that the makers have lifted nearly 30% of his book's material for the show. Indian Express reveals that the show makers have issued a statement admitting that they have received a notice regarding the same and will cooperate with the investigation.

Check out Nilotpal Mrinal's post

हाल ही में आई सीरीज "एस्पिरेंट", डार्क हॉर्स से प्रेरित है।डार्क हॉर्स की मूल आत्मा की चोरी,उसके पात्रों की चोरी कर,और कई घटनाक्रम को भी चोरी कर इस सीरीज में डाला गया।क्या इतनी चोरी,चोरी नहीं?डार्क हॉर्स के लाखों पाठक से न्याय चाहता हूं।🙏🙏 आपने पढ़ा है,आप न्याय करें।जय हो। — Nilotpal Mrinal (@authornilotpal) May 21, 2021

