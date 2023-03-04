Fashion influencer, Uorfi Javed is indeed going places! Well, as the internet sensation finally bought a brand new car for herself. In a video shared by an entertainment portal, we get to see Uorfi in a super joyous mood as she unveils her four-wheeler. Congratulations to the diva! Uorfi Javed Poses With Arjun Kapoor at Designer Gaurav Gupta's Store Launch Event in Mumbai (Watch Video).

Uorfi Javed Buys New Four-Wheeler:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tellychakkar Official ® (@tellychakkar)

