Internet sensation, Uorfi Javed was seen at her fashionable best last night (March 3) at designer Gaurav Gupta's store launch event in Mumbai. Dressed in a sexy shiny attire, the Bigg Boss OTT star looked ah-mazing. However, the highlight of the event was when Uorfi bumped into Arjun Kapoor and posed with the actor for the paps. AK looked dapper in black suit. Uorfi Javed Wear Low- Waist Red Colour Saree With Crown at Abu Jani-Sandeep Khosla’s Fashion Event (Watch Video).

Uorfi Javed With Arjun Kapoor:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

