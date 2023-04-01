Hours before April Fool's Day, Uorfi Javed had taken to Twitter and apologised to everyone for hurting sentiments through her bold sartorial choices. She also claimed that from now onwards people will see a 'changed' Uorfi. However, as soon as her 'maafi' post took the internet by storm, the influencer revealed that her apology tweet was merely a joke for April Fool's Day. This means, Uorfi is going to do what she does best, serve eleganza all day, everyday. Uorfi Javed Apologises for Hurting Sentiments with Her Bold Outfits, Says 'Will See a Changed Uorfi'.

Uorfi Javed Calls Herself Kiddish:

April fool 🤓🤓🤓 I know so kiddish of me — Uorfi (@uorfi_) April 1, 2023

Uorfi's April Fool's Day Prank:

I apologise for hurting everyone’s sentiments by wearing what I wear . From now on you guys will see a changed Uorfi . Changed clothes . Maafi — Uorfi (@uorfi_) March 31, 2023

(SocialLY brings you all the latest breaking news, viral trends and information from social media world, including Twitter, Instagram and Youtube. The above post is embeded directly from the user's social media account and LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body. The views and facts appearing in the social media post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY, also LatestLY does not assume any responsibility or liability for the same.)