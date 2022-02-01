We are sure while scrolling the internet, you would have definitely come across many reels of people dancing to the viral song "Kacha Badam" (untoasted peanuts). Now, Bigg Boss OTT star Urfi Javed has also shared a video on IG grooving to the track in a backless top and it's sexy. In the clip, the girl moves her body to the tunes and it's a fun watch. Have a look.

Urfi Javed Dances to "Kacha Badam":

