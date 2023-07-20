Vatsal Sheth and Ishita Dutta have reportedly become parents to a baby boy. As per a report by ETimes TV, the couple welcomed their first child on July 19. A source was quoted as saying, “The baby and the mother are healthy. She will be discharged on Friday.” However, neither Vatsal nor Ishita or their family members have shared this news yet. Mom-to-Be Ishita Dutta Flaunts Baby Bump in Her Maternity Photoshoot; Check Out Stunning Pics and Video!

Vatsal Sheth & Ishita Dutta Welcome First Child

