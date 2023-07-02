Preggers Ishita Dutta is all set to welcome her first child soon. Ahead of the little one's arrival, the actress took to her Instagram today (July 2) and shared pics and video from her maternity photoshoot. The mom-to-be in the clicks looks stunning in black and white attire, as she poses and caress her baby bump. The photoshoot was sans hubby Vatsal Sheth in the frame. Have a look! Ishita Dutta’s Baby Shower Photoshoot With Husband Vatsal Sheth Has the Mom-to-Be Smiling in a Stunning Pink Saree (View Pics).

Ishita Dutta's Pregnancy Photoshoot:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ishita Dutta Sheth (@ishidutta)

Pretty and How!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ishita Dutta Sheth (@ishidutta)

