Bigg Boss 17 contestant Isha Malviya, who is gearing up for her song "Ve Paagla", recently dropped the first look poster of her upcoming song and the teaser release date. The first look poster already got everyone talking, and now the teaser hints at a delightful college romance, "Ve Paagla", marks the collaboration between Isha Malviya and Punjabi singer Preet Inder. Fans seem excited about the Bigg Boss 17 contestant's new song. "Ve Paagla" full song will be out on March 1, 2024. ‘Ve Paagla’: Isha Malviya Shares FIRST Poster of Her Upcoming Song With Singer Preet Inder, Teaser To Be Out on February 28 (View Pic).

Watch “Ve Paagla” Teaser Here:

