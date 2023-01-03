If you're wondering why there hasn't been a season two announcement for Wednesday yet, then there is a pretty clear answer for this. Reportedly behind-the-scenes, the rights for Wednesday seem to be quite tricky as Amazon currently owns MGM, and there are rumours going around that the Jenna Ortega-starrer might switch streaming services for season two - meaning that it might shift from Netflix to Amazon Prime Video. Hence, there still hasn't been an announcement as of yet. Wednesday Review: Jenna Ortega is Darkly Engaging In Tim Burton’s Ghoulish and Successful Recreation of ‘The Addams Family’ Saga! (LatestLY Exclusive).

Check Out the Tweet:

A new report suggests #WednesdayNetflix might be moving to Prime Video for season 2 since Amazon now owns MGM Netflix has yet to confirm a season 2 renewal and rights to the series might be what is holding up the announcement (https://t.co/2DUd0qEtXm) pic.twitter.com/OcPOiO9q2K — Geek Vibes Nation (@GeekVibesNation) January 2, 2023

