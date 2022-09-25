Shaheer Sheikh has shared some lovely pictures from his hometown in Jammu. Woh Toh Hai Albelaa actor can be seen all smiles as he poses with wife Ruchikaa Kapoor Sheikh, baby Anaya and his mom. While sharing the photos on Instagram he called them as ‘My World’ in the caption. Shaheer Sheikh: I Undergo COVID-19 Test Before Meeting My Daughter.

Shaheer Sheikh Family Pics

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Shaheer Sheikh (@shaheernsheikh)

